Turkey Ready to Be Mediator in Venezuelan Crisis If Needed - Foreign Minister

"Maduro came to power through elections in which everyone, including the opposition, took part. Therefore, an approach such as 'I didn’t like him, therefore I endow someone else with the authority' is unacceptable. If there is a need for mediation, we are ready to provide it and we will do it objectively", Cavusoglu said in an interview with the Hurriyet newspaper.
The United States and several allies have instantly recognised Guaido. Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro accused Washington of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela. Russia and Turkey were among those states that voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.
