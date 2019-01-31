Turkey Ready to Be Mediator in Venezuelan Crisis If Needed - Foreign Minister

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Ankara is ready, if necessary, to assume the role of mediator in resolving the political crisis in Venezuela, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"Maduro came to power through elections in which everyone, including the opposition, took part. Therefore, an approach such as 'I didn’t like him, therefore I endow someone else with the authority' is unacceptable. If there is a need for mediation, we are ready to provide it and we will do it objectively", Cavusoglu said in an interview with the Hurriyet newspaper.

Venezuela is currently going through a political crisis, with Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly, having declared himself the country's interim president on 23 January.

The United States and several allies have instantly recognised Guaido. Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro accused Washington of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela. Russia and Turkey were among those states that voiced their support for Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.