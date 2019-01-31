EU Parliament to Consider Recognising Guaido as Venezuelan President

Guaido declared himself the country's interim president on 23 January amid an escalating political crisis in the country.
"The European Parliament… recognises Mr Guaido as the legitimate interim president of Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in accordance with the Venezuelan Constitution, as stated in Article 233 thereof, and expresses its full support for his roadmap", the draft resolution, released on the website of the European Parliament late on Wednesday, read.
The European Parliament welcomes the decision by "many democratic states" to recognise Guaido as the interim president of the Latin American country, according to the draft resolution.
The body also calls on Mogherini to cooperate with "the countries in the region and any other key actors" to create a contact group that could mediate "with a view to building an agreement on the calling of free, transparent and credible presidential elections based on an agreed calendar, equal conditions for all actors, transparency and international observation".
While the United States and a number of other countries support Guaido as the interim president, Russia, China and others have backed the government of legitimate President Nicolas Maduro.
