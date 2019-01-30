Trump, Guaido Agree to Keep Contact 'to Support Venezuela's Path to Stability'

Earlier in the day, Guaido's envoy to the United States, Carlos Vecchio, stated that the Venezuelan opposition won't engage in dialogue with the government, headed by Nicolas Maduro.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Venezuelan Interim President Juan Guaido to congratulate him on his historic assumption of the presidency and to reinforce President Trump’s strong support for Venezuela’s fight to regain democracy", the White House announced in a readout. "They agreed to maintain regular communication to support Venezuela’s path back to stability, and to rebuild the bilateral relationship between the United States and Venezuela".

Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, declared himself interim president last week and was almost immediately recognised by the United States as Venezuela's legitimate head.

Other countries, including Russia, China, and Turkey, have pledged to back the legitimate government of President Nicolas Maduro.

Addressing the US sanctions against the Venezuelan oil industry and the freezing of the state's assets following the Guaido's proclamation, Prosecutor General of Venezuela Tarek Saab convinced the country's Supreme Court to ban the self-proclaimed interim president from leaving the country and to impose financial restrictions on him.