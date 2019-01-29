Register
21:58 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Opposition supporters attend a rally to pay tribute to victims of violence during protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 24, 2017.

    How Venezuelan Crisis Could Deal Another Blow to China Amid US Trade War

    © REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
    World
    Get short URL
    Egor Efimchik
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (99)
    218

    At a time when the US is waging a trade war with China, levying tariffs on its imports and accusing its companies of espionage, the political crisis in Venezuela has nearly reached a boiling point. China, the biggest lender to Venezuela, voiced its support for President Maduro, but the US was quick to endorse the self-proclaimed head of state.

    Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan parliamentary and opposition leader, last week declared himself interim president until a fresh election is held. The White House swiftly threw its weight behind Guaido and was followed by a string of Latin American countries and Western allies, including Canada, Japan, and Israel.

    The international community failed to pick one side; however, as Russia, China, Turkey, Syria, Iran, South Africa, Cuba and Bolivia have endorsed Maduro as the legitimate president.

    Moscow accused the US of attempting to engineer a coup d'état in Venezuela, while Beijing warned against new sanctions or military interference in Venezuela's affairs. "We will continue to support the efforts made by the Venezuelan government to uphold national sovereignty, independence and stability", pledged a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

    READ MORE: Venezuelan FM Says US Sanctions Expose Oil as Purpose of Coup Attempt

    Incidentally, the Venezuelan crisis broke out amid strained diplomatic and economic relations between Washington and Beijing. Last year, in total sync with his "America First" policy, Donald Trump started a bruising tariff battle with China and accused Chinese tech companies Huawei and ZTE of facilitating espionage by the government — something that they have vehemently denied.

    China, which has been expanding into Latin America through infrastructure projects and investments, sees developing relations with oil-rich Venezuela as a "strategic decision", as Xi Jinping put it at a meeting with Nicolas Maduro last September.

    Pundits explain Beijing's reasoning for supporting Maduro with economic motives. China is Venezuela's biggest creditor; it has loaned over $50 billion to the country's Chavista government over the past decade — half of all the money it has lent to Latin America.

    Colombian soldiers listen to an unidentified U.S. Special Forces trainer at a military base in Pueblo Tapao, northwestern Colombia, Friday, May 4, 2007
    © AP Photo / William Fernando Martinez
    No Talks on Sending 5,000 Troops to Colombia Amid Venezuela Crisis - US Secretary of Defence

    Caracas has been paying off the debt with oil shipments and reportedly still has nearly $20 billion in outstanding debt to Beijing.

    Although Venezuela remains one of the top sources of US' oil imports despite ideological rivalry, massive Chinese investments in its lucrative oil market are thought to be a reason for concern in the United States.

    "Trouble in Venezuela? It's all about oil and Venezuela's massive debt, not to the IMF which was expelled by President Hugo Chavez, but to China. In the coverage of the country's present troubles, there has been little mention of this in the mainstream media", political commentator David William Norris told Sputnik.

    "As the country continues to fall apart, clearly China will take over more and more control of Venezuela's resources and obtain yet more control over its institutions", he added. "What America and its Western allies must fear more than the left-wing credentials of President Nicolas Maduro is the likelihood of China becoming the new owner of Venezuela's oil industry".

    Washington's Western allies that have endorsed self-proclaimed "interim leader" Guaido have called for "fair" presidential elections in Venezuela. Norris insists that commitment to democracy is not what concerns them in the first place.

    "The claim by Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, that they only want 'democracy and free elections' is such an obvious piece of deceit when what they are clearly after is to snatch control of the oil from China's hands with the assistance of Guaido".

    This echoes remarks by some Venezuelan lawmakers: in an interview with Sputnik, Saul Ortega from the Maduro-aligned United Socialist Party called the US' stance on Venezuela part of a broader policy to "re-colonise Latin America and the Caribbean", branding Guaido "nothing more than a puppet of the gringos".

    Dr Antonio C. Hsiang from the Taiwan-based Chihlee University of Technology described the situation in Venezuela as part of a bigger "geopolitical game" by the US to contain China — or at least an attempt to prevent its "natural extension to the US backyard".

    China largely relies on such oil exporters as Venezuela and Iran, and some observers say that the United States is ratcheting up pressure on them to undermine China's interest in the energy market.

    READ MORE: India Remains One of Largest Importers of Venezuela's Oil — Source

    Last year, China and Venezuela signed 28 cooperation agreements, most of which were related with crude oil processing, energy engineering, and mining. Venezuela also announced plans to triple its oil exports to China.

    It remains unclear, however, whether Guaido will agree to honour Maduro's commitments if he manages to oust the embattled president. Dr Hsiang insists that Beijing is reluctant to "any domestic howl of protest to unpaid debt from Venezuela". He recalled that in December 2017, Sinopec USA, a subsidiary of Chinese oil and gas conglomerate Sinopec, sued Venezuela's state-owned oil giant PDVSA in a US court for unpaid bills.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the contributors and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (99)

    Related:

    Venezuelan Prosecutor General Says Eager to Open Investigation Against Guaido
    Venezuelan Embassies Never Recognized Guaido as President - Ambassador to Italy
    Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Vows to Win Over Military
    US Gives Venezuela's Opposition Leader Juan Guaido Control Over Some Assets
    India Remains One of Largest Importers of Venezuela's Oil - Source
    Tags:
    oil, trade war, investments, coup, sanctions, Juan Guaido, Donald Trump, Nicolas Maduro, China, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse