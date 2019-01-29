Mnuchin Claims Huawei is Separate Issue From Trade Talks With China

Just a day earlier, acting US Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said that there are at least 23 charges against Huawei, its subsidiaries, and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou for conspiring to steal trade secrets and violating sanctions.

"Those are separate issues and that's a separate dialogue", United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox Business Network, when answering a question about the Huawei issue and trade talks. "So those are not part of trade discussions. Forced technology issues are part of trade discussions but any issues as it relates to violations of US law or US sanctions are going through a separate track".

Mnuchin also noted that President Donald Trump hadn't made any decision yet on dropping tariffs imposed on Beijing.

Huawei has recently faced allegations that it has been spying on behalf of the Chinese authorities. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States banned the telecommunications giant from participating in government contracts, despite the corporation's statements denying the accusations.