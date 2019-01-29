Mnuchin Claims Huawei is Separate Issue From Trade Talks With China

"Those are separate issues and that's a separate dialogue", United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox Business Network, when answering a question about the Huawei issue and trade talks. "So those are not part of trade discussions. Forced technology issues are part of trade discussions but any issues as it relates to violations of US law or US sanctions are going through a separate track".
Huawei has recently faced allegations that it has been spying on behalf of the Chinese authorities. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States banned the telecommunications giant from participating in government contracts, despite the corporation's statements denying the accusations.
