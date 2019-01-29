Register
03:30 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Barack Obama making his first public appearance after leaving office, April 2017

    Former Saudi Intelligence Head Says Caught Barack Obama ‘Lying’ to Riyadh

    © REUTERS/ Kamil Krzaczynski
    World
    Get short URL
    243

    According to a former Saudi intelligence head and diplomat, former US President Barack Obama would promise things and then do “exactly the opposite.” He also said Russia and Iran were “emboldened” by Obama’s foreign policy.

    Obama lied to Saudi Arabia by setting "red lines" regarding Syria and its alleged use of chemical weapons and not enforcing them when chemical attacks did happen on Syrian soil, Prince Bandar bin Sultan said in an interview, according to The Jerusalem Post.

    Bin Sultan formerly served as head of Saudi intelligence and as Saudi ambassador to the United States.

    Speaking with Independent Arabia in an interview which has yet to be published in full, bin Sultan recalled a phone conversation with the then-US president.

    "I did not expect that [after] this long life, I would see [the day] when an American president lies to me," bin Sultan reportedly told Obama over the phone.

    Flag of Saudi Arabia
    © AP Photo / Michael Sohn
    Saudi Arabia Unveils $427-Billion Plan to Reform Economy
    During his last year in office, Obama made brash statements regarding chemical attacks in Syria, which the US repeatedly accused Damascus of orchestrating; however, when such attacks did occur, the US refrained from living up to its threats. Russia has repeatedly provided evidence that Syrian President Bashar Assad and Damascus were not behind the chemical attacks.

    According to bin Sultan, "Obama would promise something and [then] do the opposite." He recalled how Obama repeatedly blasted Iran for its nuclear power program, but ended up negotiating the so-called Iran nuclear deal — a move that, according to bin Sultan, was made "behind the back" of Saudi Arabia.

    He opined that Obama's diplomatic course has taken the Middle East "back 20 years," the Jerusalem Post reports.

    Dubai. File photo
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Vyatkin
    Riyadh, Dubai Mull Single Digital Currency in Cross-Border Transactions - Report
    The former diplomat also said that the US' actions "emboldened" Russia and Iran to join Syria in fighting against Daesh and other terrorist groups.

    Russia and Iran are the only two participants in the Syrian conflict who received official invitations from Assad. Both Turkish and US-led coalition forces operate on Syrian territory without permission from Damascus.

    The full interview, which also includes bin Sultan's opinions on Syria, Qatar, Israel and Palestine, is set to be published in the coming days, Al-Masdar News reports.

    Related:

    Riyadh, Dubai Mull Single Digital Currency in Cross-Border Transactions - Report
    Paris Asks Riyadh to Give 'Transparent and Credible' Answer on Khashoggi Murder
    Netflix Removes Episode of Show Criticizing Riyadh Over Khashoggi, Yemen War
    Riyadh Sees No Obstacles For Syria's Reinstatement in Arab League - Reports
    Riyadh Reforming Intelligence Service After Khashoggi Murder – Reports
    Saudi Minister: Riyadh Continues Investment Program Amid Khashoggi Murder Outcry
    Tags:
    diplomacy, Bandar bin Sultan, Barack Obama, United States, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants of XXI Republican Beauty Contest Miss Tatarstan-2019
    Miss Tatarstan 2019: Eye-Catching Contestants Compete for the Crown
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse