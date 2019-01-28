Beijing Urges US to Stop Exerting Inappropriate Pressure on Huawei

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China believes that the United States exerts undue pressure on Chinese enterprises, including telecommunications company Huawei, and calls on Washington to stop this treatment, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"We have paid attention to the relevant media reports and insist that the United States stop exerting undue pressure on Chinese companies, including Huawei, and provide a fair and favorable environment for normal cooperation between enterprises of the two countries," Geng Shuang said at a briefing.

Geng also called on the United States to make a greater effort in promoting mutual trust and cooperation between Beijing and Washington.

Huawei has been facing allegations that it spied on behalf of Beijing, something that the company has vehemently denied. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the company from participating in government contracts.

READ MORE: WATCH China Test Launch 'Carrier Killer' Missile Amid Strait Tensions With US

On January 11, Polish media reported that one of directors of Huawei's Polish office and a former high-ranking employee of Poland's Internal Security Agency (ISA) were arrested in Poland on suspicion of spying for China.