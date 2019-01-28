Register
15:07 GMT +328 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Duke University students

    US University Prof. Grilled Online Over 'Language Advice' to Chinese Students

    © Photo: Duke University/facebook
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While Duke University was asked to conduct an internal review of the incident, which involved a member of staff telling foreign students which language to use on campus, social media users appeared divided on the matter.

    Megan Neely, an assistant professor and former director of graduate studies for a biostatistics course at Duke University in North Carolina, was demoted after emails in which she urged foreign students to speak English instead of their native language were leaked to the public.

    In these emails, Neely claimed that two faculty members complained to her about international students speaking Chinese "very loudly" in the student lounge areas, and expressed their disappointment over the fact that "these students were not taking the opportunity to improve their English and were being so impolite as to have a conversation that not everyone on the floor could understand".

    ​"To international students, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE keep these unintended consequences in mind when you choose to speak in Chinese in the building," Neely wrote, noting that faculty members wanted to write down the names of the students so they could remember them "if the students ever interviewed for an internship or asked to work with them for a masters project".

    In response to this development, the dean of Duke Medical School, which oversees the biostatistics course, said that Neely is no longer a director of a master’s degree program, adding that the university was asked to conduct an internal review of this matter.

    "I understand that many of you felt hurt and angered by this message. To be clear: there is absolutely no restriction or limitation on the language you use to converse or communicate with each other. Your career opportunities and recommendations will not in any way be influenced by the language you use outside the classroom," the dean said in an email.

    This incident apparently did not sit well with many social media users, complaining about the way the university is handling this matter.

    ​Some, however, appeared to share Neely’s sentiment.

    ​And according to South China Morning Post, Neely’s emails also generated a lot of negative feedback on Chinese social media network Weibo, where hashtag “Duke University bans speaking Chinese” had been read more than 6.7 million times.

    "I think this professor’s conduct might actually have been well intended, but it is those two complaining faculty staff who are the real racists," the author of a top-rated comment quoted by the newspaper remarked.

    Related:

    ‘The Pig Looks Into the Mirror’: Chinese Media Calls Out Canada as Spat Grows
    Silicon Valley to Be Left Without Chinese Money?
    Tags:
    professor, social media, students, language, criticism, Duke University, China, United States, North Carolina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Breathtaking Winter Photos From Around the World
    Breathtaking Winter Photos From Around the World
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse