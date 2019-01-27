Violence Against US Diplomats to Be Met 'With Significant Response' - Bolton

On Sunday, the last group of US diplomats has left Venezuela, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said adding that he had tasked the country's foreign ministry to launch talks with the United States.

Washington will respond to violence and intimidation directed towards US diplomats or Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido, White House Adviser John Bolton said on Sunday.

"Any violence and intimidation against U.S. diplomatic personnel, Venezuela's democratic leader, Juan Guiado (sic), or the National Assembly itself would represent a grave assault on the rule of law and will be met with a significant response," Bolton said in a Twitter post.

© REUTERS / Adriana Loureiro Last Group of US Diplomats Left Venezuela - Maduro

Bolton's comment comes after earlier in the day Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that he ordered the state's foreign ministry to launch talks with the United States on the creation of so-called offices of mutual interests within 30 days.

Earlier, the United States along with some other states recognized Juan Guaido as the interim president, after which Maduro accused the United States of organizing a coup in Venezuela. Maduro also decided to cut off diplomatic relations with the United States and asked US diplomats to leave the country within 72 hours.

On Wednesday, Guaido, the speaker of the opposition-controlled Venezuelan National Assembly, declared himself the country's interim president.