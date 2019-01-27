US, Canadian Jets ‘Identified’ Russian Bombers in Airspace Near Canada - NORAD

“An E-3 AWACS, 2x F-22, 2x CF-18 fighter jets from North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) positively identified 2x Russian Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bombers entering the Canadian Air Defence Identification Zone on January 26, 2019. Bombers remained in international airspace and did not enter sovereign territory,” NORAD wrote on Twitter.
The Tupolev Tu-160, also known in Russia as the White Swan for its huge white wings reaching a 55-metre span, is a supersonic strategic bomber developed in the early 1980s. The jet can reach Mach 2 speeds and fly up to 12,300 kilometres without refuelling. Tu-160 can also carry up to 40,000 kilogrammes of ordnance, such as 6 Raduga cruise missiles or 12 Kh-15 (NATO codename AS-16 Kickback) short-range nuclear missiles.
