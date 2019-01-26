United Nations Security Council Holds Emergency Meeting on Venezuela

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is holding an emergency meeting to discuss the situation in Venezuela. The political crisis in the country flared up as Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the interim president.

The United States is attempting to conduct a coup d'etat in Venezuela, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Saturday.

"The United States is trying to initiate a coup d'etat in Venezuela," Nebenzia said.

The Russian ambassador said that the United States' actions in Venezuela are shameless and represent breach of all norms of international law.

Previously, commenting on the emergency meeting, the Russian representative noted that the internal situation in Venezuela is not an issue for UNSC discussion, adding that developments in the country do not pose a threat to peace and security.

In turn, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking at the United Nations Security Council, blamed Venezuela's ongoing crisis on President Nicolas Maduro.

"We must support the Venezuelan people for the sake of peace in the region," Pompeo added.

Moreover, Mike Pompeo accused Cuba of worsening the situation in Venezuela.

Also, he called on the international community to recognise Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela.

"Now we have a new leader, [Juan] Guaido, in Venezuela, who promised to bring elections and constitutional order back to Venezuela and security back to the region. We cannot delay this critical conversation, which has the world's attention. For the sake of Venezuela and the region, we must support the Venezuelan people and do so right now," Pompeo stressed.

The UN human rights office said that at least 20 people have died in the unrest in Venezuela, adding that the deaths should be subject to an impartial investigation.

Earlier, Bolivian President Evo Morales called the convening of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the current crisis in Venezuela, branding recent developments an "invasion" of the country's internal affairs.

Venezuela's political crisis escalated after mass protests began against President Nicolas Maduro. Amid the rallies, the speaker of the country's parliament, Juan Guaido, declared himself the interim head of state. Guaido's interim presidency has been supported by around a dozen countries, including the US.

Following Guaido's move, Washington urged President Nicolas Maduro to step down and let Guaido assume his post.

