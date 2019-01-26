Sergei Lavrov and Tunisian Foreign Minister Hold Joint Press Conference (VIDEO)

During his visit to Tunisia, Russia's Foreign Minister is expected to hold talks on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, and the countries will discuss Syria, Yemen, Libya and Lebanon.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday lauded Tunis for being a reliable partner and commended the Tunisian government for securing stability in the country that has suffered a revolution almost a decade ago.

"Tunisia is our reliable partner. We are following with sympathy the efforts of your government in maintaining stability in the country. And we see that this line is paying off," Lavrov said at the meeting with Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui.

Russia is interested in the region of North Africa becoming more stable, the minister noted.

Sergei Lavrov and his Tunisian counterpart Khemaies Jhinaoui are holding a joint press conference in Tunis.

Their agenda includes addressing the issue of bilateral relations, including with respect to trade and economics.

A special area of cooperation between the countries is the tourism sector. Last year, 600,000 tourists from Russia visited the north African nation, almost 100,000 more than in the previous year.

