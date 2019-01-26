Bolivian President Condemns UNSC Meeting as Interference in Venezuela’s Affairs

“After an attempt to appoint a puppet president who was rejected by the armed forces and the sovereign people of Venezuela, the United States has asked to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council in order to enforce intervention. Free nations of the Great Motherland condemn this invasion,” Morales wrote on Twitter.
READ MORE: About 500 People Arrested During Mass Rallies in Venezuela — Rights Group
On Thursday, the US mission to the United Nations said that it had officially requested an open UNSC session on Saturday to address the current crisis in Venezuela.
Guaido's interim presidency has been supported by around a dozen countries, mostly Latin American ones, but the United States as well, and denounced by others, including Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)