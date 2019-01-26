Bolivian President Condemns UNSC Meeting as Interference in Venezuela’s Affairs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bolivian President Evo Morales on Saturday slammed the upcoming meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in Venezuela for “invading” the domestic affairs of Caracas.

“After an attempt to appoint a puppet president who was rejected by the armed forces and the sovereign people of Venezuela, the United States has asked to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council in order to enforce intervention. Free nations of the Great Motherland condemn this invasion,” Morales wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, the US mission to the United Nations said that it had officially requested an open UNSC session on Saturday to address the current crisis in Venezuela.

US Seeking to Get Resources to Guiado to Function as Venezuela President

Earlier, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the interim president of Venezuela. The United States shortly afterward urged President Nicolas Maduro to step down and let Guaido assume his post.

Guaido's interim presidency has been supported by around a dozen countries, mostly Latin American ones, but the United States as well, and denounced by others, including Russia.