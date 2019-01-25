US Policy Toward Venezuela is 'Destructive' - Lavrov

Earlier, Washington recognised Venezuelan national assembly leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president while calling Nicolas Maduro's presidency "illegitimate" and warning Caracas against the use of force against protesters.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has described the US policy toward Venezuela "destructive," adding that Moscow considers Washington's open calls to insurection in the Latin American country as "unacceptable."

"We know the position of the United States. We know the position of those seeking to toe the line of American politics. The fact that this policy is destructive, in relation to both Venezuela and a whole host of other countries, is something that doesn't need to be demonstrated. The open calls for a coup d'etat are obvious to everyone," Lavrov said.

The foreign minister stressed that if the UN Security Council convenes for a meeting on Venezuela, Moscow will defend the principles of international law with regard to the situation surrounding the country.