Spain to Recognize Guaido if Maduro Fails to Set Early Election - Prime Minister

MADRID (Sputnik) - Spain will recognize Venezuelan Parliament Speaker Juan Guaido as interim president of the country if incumbent President Nicolas Maduro does not call for early elections in the country, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said Friday.

"If we see that there is no intention on the part of the Venezuelan regime to call [early] elections, other measures will be taken, including the recognition of the interim president so that these elections could be set by the National Assembly," Borrell said at a press conference in Madrid.

The foreign minister's comment comes after on Wednesday, opposition leader Guaido proclaimed himself the country's interim president at a mass rally in Caracas. The day before, the opposition-run Venezuelan National Assembly adopted a statement declaring Maduro a usurper.

The United States, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile and Colombia, among others, have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's interim president, while some other countries, including Russia and Mexico, expressed support for incumbent President Maduro.