Spain to Recognize Guaido if Maduro Fails to Set Early Election - Prime Minister

"If we see that there is no intention on the part of the Venezuelan regime to call [early] elections, other measures will be taken, including the recognition of the interim president so that these elections could be set by the National Assembly," Borrell said at a press conference in Madrid.
The United States, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile and Colombia, among others, have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's interim president, while some other countries, including Russia and Mexico, expressed support for incumbent President Maduro.
