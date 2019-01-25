Soros' Remark About China's Xi Jinping Does Not Merit Rejection - Beijing

BEIJING (Sputnik) - US billionaire George Soros' recent remark suggesting that Chinese President Xi Jinping is one of the strongest opponents of the concept of open societies does not even deserve to be refuted, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Friday.

"I also paid attention to those remarks… The statements by certain individuals, which reverse black and white and distort facts, are completely meaningless and do not even deserve being refuted," Hua said at a briefing.

The comment referred to the remark made by Soros on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Thursday: he said that despite the fact that China was not the only authoritarian regime in the world, it was the richest, strongest and most technologically advanced one. According to Soros, that makes Xi "the most dangerous opponent" to open societies.

Soros' Open Society Foundations (OSF) has been repeatedly accused of meddling in other countries' internal affairs and being involved in the change of power in several nations. Soros' foundations are, in particular, believed to have inspired Ukraine's Orange Revolution in 2004 and Euromaidan protests in 2013-2014.