It's the Final Countdown: WATCH Atomic Scientists Set 2019 'Doomsday Clock'

The "Doomsday Clock" was created in Chicago in 1947 in order to address the global nuclear threat. The hands of the clock have approached midnight (which a deadly global conflict) several times during the past seven decades.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Board announced Thursday that the clock would be kept at two minutes to midnight. According to the scientists, the decision was caused by two "extreme threats — nuclear weapons and climate change".

In 1953, the clock struck 23:58, as both the US and the USSR had successfully tested thermonuclear bombs, while the hands hit the same time in 2018 due to the situations surrounding North Korea and climate change.

