EU Supports 'Re-Establishment of Democracy' in Venezuela - Macron

The French president’s statement comes amid a crisis in Caracas, where the head of the opposition-run National Assembly, Juan Guaido, has declared himself the country's interim president, with the US and several other countries recognising him.

"After the illegitimate election of Nicolas Maduro in May 2018, Europe has supported the re-establishment of democracy. I praise the courage of the hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who are marching for their liberty", Macron said on Twitter.

President Nicolas Maduro previously accused Washington of fomenting a coup in the country and announced that Caracas was breaking diplomatic and political relations with the United States, giving American diplomatic staff 72 hours to leave.

Addressing the decision, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that Maduro's government is illegitimate, refused to take the diplomats back to the US and called on the Venezuelan military to protect American citizens. He went on to say that the United States would take appropriate action to hold anyone accountable who endangers the safety of American diplomatic personnel.

Washington also promised to take action against President Maduro and his supporters if they attempt to harm members of the National Assembly or other opposition officials.