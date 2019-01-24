Register
12:54 GMT +324 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Baron Guy de Rothschild is pictured with his son David (L) and Baron Alexis de Rede in Deauville (Calvados) August 1970.

    Italian Senator Sorry for Sharing Link on Jewish Hegemony Conspiracy

    © AFP 2018 /
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    An Italian lawmaker tweeted Monday a link to a website claiming that one of the most famous Jewish dynasties, the Rothschilds, has global dominance over the international banking system.

    Sen. Elio Lannutti of Italy’s Five Star Movement has apologised for sharing a link on the Rothschilds following fierce backlash on social media.

    “Yesterday I published a link about the Rothschild bankers, without any comment. Since I had no intention to offend anyone, let alone the Jewish or other communities, I apologise if the link has hit a sensitive nerve. Sharing a link does not mean sharing the contents, from which I distance myself. I would like to stress that I am not, nor will I ever be an anti-Semite”, Lannutti wrote on Facebook.

    Social media users, however, remain sceptical of his statement, insisting that he should resign instead of apologising:

    TWEET: “You have to resign, rather than apologise. What does it mean I published a link without comment? What an idiotic apology is that?”

    TWEET: “To publish a link to the anti-Semitic and false theses is to spread them and then to support them. These excuses are not enough! #LannuttiResign”

    As criticism kept flooding in, he wrote that he never harboured “a sentence, a thought, an action against Jews persecuted and slain by the Nazis”. He also said that if the “defamation” continued, he would be forced to sue the accusers.

    The Jewish community website Moked earlier bashed his original tweet as “a delusional post” that “reinforces the arguments presented in ‘The Protocols of the Elders of Zion’”.

    READ MORE: Teenage Fan Arrested for 'Anti-Semitic' Slur Ahead of Chelsea-Spurs Clash

    He earlier tweeted a link alleging that the renowned wealthy Jewish family controlled the international banking system, while the article itself cited the anti-Semitic fabricated publication, “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion”.

    TWEET: “The ‘Group of the Elders of Zion’ and Mayer Amschel Rothschild, the skilful founder of the famous dynasty that still today controls the International Banking System, led to the creation of a manifesto: ‘The Protocols…’”

    The web page he referred to appears to have been deleted.

    REDA MORE: Social Media Users Ponder Trudeau's Condemnation of BDS Movement as Anti-Semitic

    Following the backlash over the tweet, Five Star party leader Luigi Di Maio has distanced himself and the entire party from “the considerations of Senator Elio Lannutti”, La Repubblica reported.

    The Protocols of the Elders of Zion was published in the early 20th century and claims to describe a Jewish conspiracy of achieving global hegemony by controlling the press and the world’s economies.

    Tags:
    global dominance, dominance, hegemony, conspiracy, control, banking system, senator, lawmaker, backlash, zionism, Anti-Semitic, Jewish, Five Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, Lord Jacob Rothschild, Italy, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse