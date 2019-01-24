Iran Blames Situation in Venezuela on US Meddling in Caracas' Internal Affairs

"Iran opposes any interference into the internal affairs of Venezuela, as well as illegal and unconstitutional steps, such as an attempted coup, and supports the government and people of this country", the spokesman said in a statement, adding that the US "openly interference" in Venezuela's domestic affairs was to blame for the crisis.
The statement of the Islamic Republic comes after the US and some other countries recognised head of the disempowered National Assembly Juan Guaido as the "rightful head" of Venezuela and urged President Nicolas Maduro to "step aside".
