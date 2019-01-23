India Says 6 Nationals Died in Fire on Board Vessels in Black Sea, 4 Rescued

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Six Indians died, six went missing and four were rescued during a fire on two tankers in the Black Sea on Monday, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement Wednesday.

"Due to a shipping incident in the Black Sea involving two ships- the LPG/C Maestro and the LPG/C Candy on 21 January 2019, we regret to inform that there have been casualties among Indian seamen working on these ships. We convey our deepest condolences to families of those deceased," the MEA said.

According to preliminary information, the fire broke out on Monday during the transfer of liquefied natural gas from one Tanzania-flagged vessel to another in the Kerch Strait. The Russian Federal Agency of Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot) said 12 people were rescued, 10 died and 10 were reported missing.

