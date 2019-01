The Japanese prime minister is addressing attendees of the 2019 World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss city of Davos during the second day of the event.

The ongoing forum, dedicated to globalisation, is being held in Switzerland on 22-25 January. It is expected to involve over 3,000 guests from many countries.

Washington announced last week that the US delegation, headed by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, won't be present at the event due to the current partial government shutdown.

The previous WEF in 2018 was attended by some 70 heads of state and government.

