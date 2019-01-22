Tehran Summons Swiss Envoy Over Iranian Journalist’s Arrest in US

"Considering prolonged detention of Iranian citizen Marzieh Hashemi, a Press TV correspondent, the Swiss ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday," ministerial spokesman Bahram Qassemi said.
The Swiss diplomat was handed a note of protest. He promised to pass the message to the United States and bring back its answer. Qassemi added that Iran had called Hashemi’s arrest illegal and demanded that she be released immediately.
Commenting on the situation, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Bahram Qasemi said that the journalist "has been unable to contact anyone for two days," while the attitude toward her after the detention insulted her as a Muslim.
Particularly, Press TV quoted Hashemi as saying she had been prohibited from wearing a Muslim hijab in prison and had been offered pork for her meal.
