The rock legend has been explicit about his political views, having consistently blasted Western nations for interfering in the Middle East, in particular, in Syria.

Ex-Pink Floyd front man Roger Waters has used his private jet to help the children of a dead Daesh* terrorist reunite with their mother, The Telegraph reported.

The musician flew Felicia Perkins-Ferreira from Trinidad and Tobago to the Iraqi border with Syria, where she crossed with a British human rights lawyer to finally see her two sons.

The woman hadn’t seen her children since their father, Abebe Oboi Ferreira, took them to Syria to live on the territory of the self-proclaimed caliphate in 2014.

After their father died, presumably fighting in Daesh’s so-called capital Raqqa in 2017, the boys were abandoned by their stepmother on the side of the road, the newspaper wrote.

According to The Telegraph, the children were later picked up by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and have spent the past several months in a camp for Daesh fighters’ families in northern Syria.

Perkins-Ferreira, who has had only intermittent contact with her boys since 2014, said she was “really, really grateful” to the people who helped her sons, and would like to meet them “all in one and embrace them”.

In a letter to local newspaper Newsday earlier this month, Waters wrote that he had met with Clive Stafford Smith, legal director for the charity Reprieve, who suggested the idea to the rock star.

“Clive and I will do the work. I will fund their flights. But Trinidad must give us travel documents to allow them to come home. It is depressing to read in these pages that the government does not seem to care about the two children”, Waters wrote.

The former Pink Floyd star has repeatedly denounced the West’s involvement in Syria, and slammed the infamous NGO, the White Helmets, of being a fake organisation that “exists only to create propaganda for the jihadists and terrorists”.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/ISIL/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.