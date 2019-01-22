Russian President Putin, Japanese PM Abe Hold Joint Presser (VIDEO)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japenese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are holding a joint press conference following talks dedicated to the peace treaty between the countries, as well as regional issues and bilateral cooperation.

Economic ties between Russia and Japan have expanded in recent years, including in the Far East, amid efforts of the two governments to create the conditions for the signing of a peace treaty.

Last week, Moscow hosted the first round of talks on the conclusion of a permanent peace treaty between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono.

READ MORE: 7 Things to Know About Kuril Islands Dispute Ahead of Putin-Abe Talks

Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.