Russian President Putin, Japanese PM Abe Hold Joint Presser (VIDEO)

Economic ties between Russia and Japan have expanded in recent years, including in the Far East, amid efforts of the two governments to create the conditions for the signing of a peace treaty.
Last week, Moscow hosted the first round of talks on the conclusion of a permanent peace treaty between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono.
READ MORE: 7 Things to Know About Kuril Islands Dispute Ahead of Putin-Abe Talks
Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)