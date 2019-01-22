US to Ask Canada to Extradite Huawei CFO Meng Over Iran Sanctions - Reports

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in the Canadian city of Vancouver on 1 December 2018, for reportedly failing to comply with US sanctions against Iran, and now faces extradition to the United States.

Washington has notified the Canadian government that it intends to proceed with a formal demand to extradite Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on accusations of violating US sanctions against Iran, according to The Globe and Mail. The deadline for the filing is reportedly 30 January.

However, Canada's envoy to the US David MacNaughton has not yet confirmed when the formal extradition request would be made, according to the media outlet.



This comes a day after former Canadian Security Intelligence Service chief Richard Fadden urged the Canadian government in an article to ban China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from supplying equipment to Canadian 5G networks because the "security risk is too great".

Huawei officials have not yet commented on the legal proceedings that are underway. Sino-Canadian relations have worsened since Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver last month.

The Huawei CFO's arrest was decried by Beijing. They subsequently demanded that Canadian authorities immediately release the Chinese national.

Just a few days after Meng's arrest, Chinese authorities detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor for allegedly posing a threat to the country's security. Beijing denied, however, that the detention had anything to do with Meng's case.