Register
18:03 GMT +321 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A village in Yuzhno-Kurilsk on Kunashir Island of the Greater Kuril Ridge

    7 Things to Know About Kuril Islands Dispute Ahead of Putin-Abe Talks

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The issue of sovereignty over the Kuril Islands has long been stalling the peace process between Japan and Russia since both states lay claim to the archipelago.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold talks in Moscow on 22 January, with a peace deal and the status of the Kuril Islands expected to be high on the agenda. Sputnik has summed up the key facts about the contested Kurils ahead of the much-anticipated meeting.

    Islands in Question

    Russia and Japan have been in a diplomatic standoff for decades due to disagreements over the sovereignty of four islands; Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and uninhabited Hamobai, referred to as the Southern Kurils by Russia and the Northern Territories by Japan.

    Rocks off Shikotan Island, aka Spanberg or Sikotan, in the Kurils
    © Sputnik / Alexander Liskin
    Japan’s Abe Mulls Trading Peace Deal With Russia for 2 Kuril Islands – Reports
    Back in 19th century, the Russian Empire recognised Japan’s sovereignty over the Kuril Islands, and in the aftermath of the Russo-Japanese war (1904-1905) it also ceded the southern half of Sakhalin Island to Japan.

    Following the defeat of the Japanese in the Second World War, the Soviet Union took back both islands. Under the Potsdam Declaration, signed on 26 July 1945, Japan’s sovereignty was limited to the islands of Honshu, Hokkaido, Kuyshu, Shikoku, and “such minor islands we determine”.

    70 Years On and Still No Peace Treaty, Why?

    Russia and Japan have been unable to sign a peace treaty since the end of World War II, due to a failure to reach a consensus on the status of the Kuril Islands.

    READ MORE: Tokyo's Claims to Kuril Islands Will Complicate Abe's Talks With Putin — Aide

    During an international conference in San Francisco in September 1951, the Japanese side signed a controversial peace treaty with 48 Allied Powers, having thus renounced its rights to the Kuril Islands.

    The Soviet Union, however, refused to sign the document, reasoning that it did not recognise its sovereignty over South Sakhalin and the Kurils.

    What’s the 1956 Joint Declaration About?

    In 1956, the Soviet side suggested settling the dispute by returning Shikotan and Habomai to Japan in exchange for a peace treaty. In October, the two sides inked a Joint Declaration to end the state of war that technically existent since August 1945. 

    READ MORE: Japan Declassifies Historic Docs on Kuril Islands Talks With US

    Although Japan refused, demanding the entire chain, Article 9 of the Joint Declaration stipulated that the USSR and Japan “have agreed to continue, after the establishment of normal diplomatic relations between them, negotiations for the conclusion of a peace treaty”.

    “Hereby, the USSR, in response to the desires of Japan and taking into consideration the interest of the Japanese state, agrees to hand over to Japan the Habomai and the Shikotan Islands, provided that the actual changing over to Japan of these islands will be carried out after the conclusion of a peace treaty”.

    Why Did the Declaration Fail?

    The Joint Declaration, however, did not settle the Kuril Islands dispute, with the resolution being delayed until a permanent peace deal could be clinched.

    The coast of the Sea of Okhotsk near Cape Stolbchaty in the west of Kunashir Island of the Greater Kuril Ridge. Japan's Hokkaido Island at the background
    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Kuril Islands - EMSC
    In 1960, Japan and the US signed the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security to maintain an American military presence in the Asian country.

    The document contained provisions that granted the US the right to military bases on the archipelago in exchange for a pledge to defend Japan in the event of an attack by a third party.

    Following the signing, the Soviet side withdrew its proposal to return the two islets, having sent a memo dated 27 January 1960, saying that those islands would only be handed over to Japan if all foreign troops left its territory.

    Back to the 1956 Proposal?

    Since Putin and Abe agreed to accelerate negotiations based on the 1956 Soviet proposal in November, there’s been much speculation in the media that Russia will actually return the two islands. The Russian Foreign Ministry has, however, repeatedly stressed that Russia’s sovereignty over the Kuril Islands is “not up for discussion”.

    READ MORE: Japan ‘Loses Island’ Near the Disputed Kuril Territory

    During a large press conference last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasised that the demands to hand the Kurils over to Japan are at odds with Tokyo’s obligations under the UN Charter.

    “We do not demand anything from Japan. We just call on our Japanese neighbours to bring their practical actions in line with their obligations under the UN Charter, the San Francisco declaration and a number of other documents”, he said, calling on Tokyo to recognise the results of World War II.

    In the meantime, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that Moscow and Tokyo were trying to reach a compromise.

    “Nobody has officially offered anything, so any eventual line of reasoning is hardly appropriate, they don’t help the spirit of the talks. Nobody is going to go against their national interests”.

    No US Bases in Japan if Islands Returned?

    According to Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun, Abe promised in November that there would be no US bases in Japan in the event of the handover of the two islands. In order to meet Russia halfway, Japan’s Foreign Ministry will reportedly hold talks with Washington on its military presence.

    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends an upper house special committee session at the parliament in Tokyo on July 28, 2015.
    © AFP 2018 / Kazuhiro Nogi
    Abe Promised Putin No US Bases on Disputed Islands If Japan Receives Areas - Reports
    An estimated 75 percent of the country’s population is against the conclusion of a peace treaty with Russia without certain preconditions and demands the solution of the sovereignty over the Northern Territories first.

    The Japanese prime minister is reportedly ready to seal a peace deal if the handover of the Habomai and the Shikotan Islands is guaranteed. According to his administration officials, the return of Iturup and Kunashir seems unrealistic at present.

    The Japanese side believes that the negotiations will end up in limbo if Tokyo demands that all four islands be returned at once. According to the news agency Kyodo, Abe remains skeptical of implementing another scenario – the “two islands first” deal with subsequent talks on the return of two others.

    New Phase?

    In January 2019, Moscow and Tokyo held the first round of talks on the permanent peace deal, with Abe stating that Japan would claim sovereignty over the Kuril Islands. The prime minister said that Tokyo had no intention of deporting Russian citizens living in the archipelago if the islands were surrendered.

    READ MORE: Putin, Abe Willing to Sign Peace Treaty — Kremlin Aide

    Putin and Abe are expected to hold another round of talks on 22 January, when the Japanese prime minister arrives in Moscow.

    Related:

    Japan’s Abe Mulls Trading Peace Deal With Russia for 2 Kuril Islands – Reports
    Tokyo's Claims to Kuril Islands Will Complicate Abe's Talks With Putin - Aide
    Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Kuril Islands - EMSC
    Japan Declassifies Historic Docs on Kuril Islands Talks With US
    Volcano Ebeko on Kuril Islands Spews Ash 2.8 Miles (VIDEO)
    In the Vicinity of Japan: the Life of Russians on the Kuril Islands
    Tags:
    peace talks, US bases, joint declaration, deal, territorial claims, island, World War II, peace treaty, Vladimir Putin, Shinzo Abe, Sakhalin Island, Kuril Islands, Japan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse