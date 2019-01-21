Putin Extends Condolences to Obrador Over Mexico's Pipeline Blast - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to express condolences over the recent tragedy at the Tuxpan-Tula oil pipeline in Mexico's central Hidalgo state, the Kremlin said Monday in a statement.

"President Putin sent a telegram extending condolences to the Mexican president, Mr. Lopez Obrador, in connection with the tragic consequences of the pipeline explosion in Hidalgo state," the Kremlin said.

At least 85 people were killed last week in the explosion at Mexico's major Tuxpan-Tula pipeline, caused by the pipeline rupture by suspected fuel thieves, according to the Pemex energy company.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pledged on Saturday to intensify his fight against fuel theft. The government's strategy includes using tanker trucks to deliver fuel.