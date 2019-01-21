Register
14:32 GMT +321 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A bundle of three Soviet RSD-10 missiles prepared for demolition at the Kapustin Yar launch site. The missiles were destroyed in accordance with the INF Treaty.

    US Envoy Claims Russia 'Can't be Trusted' With Its Arms Control Obligations

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Rodionov
    World
    Get short URL
    9312

    The statement by the US official comes amid Washington’s plans to suspend the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Moscow.

    "Unfortunately, the United States increasingly finds that Russia cannot be trusted to comply with its arms control obligations and that its coercive and malign actions around the globe have increased tensions", US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood stated on Monday during a UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

    The official has called on Russia to "verifiably destroy all SSC-8 missiles, launchers and associated equipment" in order to save the INF Treaty.

    READ MORE: US's 60-Day Notice Over INF Treaty Fuels Fear of US-Russian Arms Race — Scholars

    The two countries clashed on the issue in 2018, when the US accused Russia of violating the INF Treaty, saying that 9M729 missiles (also known as SSC-8), whose range is between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (311 and 3,418 miles), do not comply with the country's obligations under the agreement.

    Ракета Авангард
    © Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Russia Federation
    Retired US General Says Russia Has '4th Dimension Effect' Arms Which Render US Missile Defence 'Obsolete'
    Moscow has refuted the allegations pointing out that the United States has provided no proof that Russia has, in fact, violated the treaty by deploying the missiles.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on the issue, previously stated that the United States had already started working on the creation of medium- and short-range missiles, stressing that Washington's stance on the INF jeopardises further nuclear disarmament and the sustainability of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

    Related:

    INF Treaty US Abrogation: Chance of New Arms Race is Very Likely - Scholar
    Russia Accuses US of Creating Medium and Short-Range Missiles, INF Fate in Limbo
    US Failed to Provide Proof for Claims of Russian Missile Violating INF - Moscow
    EU Diplomats Leaving Russian Official INF Briefing Refuse to Comment on It
    Tags:
    missiles, INF Treaty, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse