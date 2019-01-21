US Envoy Claims Russia 'Can't be Trusted' With Its Arms Control Obligations

The statement by the US official comes amid Washington’s plans to suspend the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Moscow.

"Unfortunately, the United States increasingly finds that Russia cannot be trusted to comply with its arms control obligations and that its coercive and malign actions around the globe have increased tensions", US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood stated on Monday during a UN-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

The official has called on Russia to "verifiably destroy all SSC-8 missiles, launchers and associated equipment" in order to save the INF Treaty.

The two countries clashed on the issue in 2018, when the US accused Russia of violating the INF Treaty, saying that 9M729 missiles (also known as SSC-8), whose range is between 500 and 5,500 kilometres (311 and 3,418 miles), do not comply with the country's obligations under the agreement.

Moscow has refuted the allegations pointing out that the United States has provided no proof that Russia has, in fact, violated the treaty by deploying the missiles.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on the issue, previously stated that the United States had already started working on the creation of medium- and short-range missiles, stressing that Washington's stance on the INF jeopardises further nuclear disarmament and the sustainability of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.