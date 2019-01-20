Israel, Chad Restore Diplomatic Relations - Netanyahu's Office

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel and Chad have announced the restoration of their diplomatic relations during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the central African nation, his office said in a statement on Sunday.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chad President Idriss Deby, announced the resumption of diplomatic relations between Chad and Israel. The two sides will presently sign an official memorandum on the resumption of relations between the two countries," the statement read.

Shalom from N'Djamena, the capital of Chad!



Chad President Idriss Deby and I announced the resumption of diplomatic relations between Chad and Israel.



A historic moment!



We view the resumption of relations as the key to future cooperation for the benefit of both countries. pic.twitter.com/GQD2T3Oy3w — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 20, 2019

Upon his departure to Chad, Netanyahu described the visit as a "historic and important breakthrough" in relations between the two countries.

Chad, a Muslim-majority country in central Africa, cut diplomatic relations with Israel in 1972.