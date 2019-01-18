EU Diplomats Leaving Russian Official INF Briefing Refuse to Comment on It

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The EU diplomats who took part in the Russian Foreign Ministry's briefing on the fate of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) did not comment on the content of what was discussed.

UK Ambassador to Russia Laurie Bristow was the first to leave the Foreign Ministry building and declined to comment on the meeting.

EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer, who, like most of the diplomats, was in good spirits, told journalists that the parties wished each other a Happy New Year, noting, however, that the rest of the conversation was too sensitive to talk about.

A spokeswoman for the Slovak Embassy called the briefing a good conversation and expressed appreciation for its organisation.

The briefing for the EU diplomatic missions in Russia took place on Friday afternoon and lasted more than an hour. A number of diplomatic missions were represented by ambassadors, but a larger number of them sent lower-ranking staff. Before the briefing, the diplomats only said a few words about their expectations.