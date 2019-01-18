Pentagon Identified 3 Operation Inherent Resolve Casualties in Syria's Blast

“The Department of Defense announced today the deaths of one soldier, one sailor and one DOD civilian who were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. The deceased are: Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, 37, of Boynton Beach, Florida … Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, 35, of upstate New York … DOD civilian Scott A. Wirtz of St. Louis, Missouri,” the Pentagon said in the press release.
The Wednesday's explosion killed nearly 30 people in Manbij. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.
Later that day, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that two US soldiers, one DOD civilian and one contractor were among the victims, adding that the DOD would withhold the identities of the service members until their families were notified.
Operation Inherent Resolve was formally launched in 2014. The mission aims to eliminate the Daesh terrorists in designated areas of Syria and Iraq.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
