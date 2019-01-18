Sergei Lavrov Holds Joint Press Conference With German FM Heiko Maas (VIDEO)

According to a source at the German Foreign Ministry, the visit of Heiko Maas "was on the agenda" after the Russian Foreign Minister invited him to Moscow last autumn.

Russia is ready to continue the dialogue with the United States in order to save the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Sergei Lavrov said.

"Despite the failure, due to the ultimatum-like position of the United States, of consultations that took place between Russian and American experts in Geneva on January 15, we are still ready to continue a professional, concrete conversation with facts in hand in order to try to save this crucial treaty, which provides a significant degree of strategic stability," Lavrov told reporters.

He said the Russian and German sides, at the talks in Moscow, had considered the situation resulting from the US decision to withdraw from the INF in detail.

"The entire architecture of arms control, including the New START, including the prospects for further nuclear disarmament and the sustainability of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, is in jeopardy," Lavrov said.

Germany is interested in preserving the INF Treaty and will do everything possible to keep the agreement in force, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at a joint press conference on Friday.

The cooperation between Russia and Germany on regional and international issues is especially important in light of Berlin's non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in 2019-2020, Sergei Lavrov said.

"Our joint work on international and regional issues is becoming increasingly important because this and next year Germany will be a non-permanent member of the [UN] Security Council," Lavrov said at talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is holding a joint press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Moscow.

The foreign ministers are expected to discuss the future of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Russia's membership in the Council of Europe, the situation in the Sea of Azov and Syria.

Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more.