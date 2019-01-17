Register
17:44 GMT +317 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Security forces are seen at the scene of a blast in Nairobi, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019

    US Citizen Killed in Kenya Hotel Terror Attack Was 9/11 Survivor - Reports

    © AP Photo / Ben Curtis
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    21 civilians and five attackers were killed in a gun and bomb attack on a hotel complex attack in Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday night, with al-Qaeda linked terrorist group Al-Shabaab claiming responsibility for the carnage.

    40-year-old American businessman Jason Spindler was killed in Tuesday's deadly attack in Nairobi, his mother Sarah Spindler said, speaking to Houston, Texas-based television channel KTRK-TV.

    Jason had survived the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City 17 years earlier, and attempted to help survivors escape to safety in the earlier attack, his mother said.

    Kevin Yu, a former college classmate, described Jason's heroic nature. "That's exactly the kind of person he is. I have no doubt that when he heard the explosions outside the hotel, he was one of those trying to jump in and help," Yu said, speaking to the Washington Post. 

    Cars are seen on fire at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya January 15, 2019
    © REUTERS / Thomas Mukoya
    50 People Still Missing After Terrorist Attack at Nairobi Hotel - Kenya Red Cross
    Jason's brother Jonathan Spindler, who also confirmed his brother's death on Facebook, said his brother wasn't likely to have died without a fight. "Jason was a survivor of 9/11 and a fighter. I am sure he gave them hell!" he wrote, according to Reuters.

    Spindler's family is on route to Kenya to retrieve his body. He would have turned 41 on Monday. "We all miss him so much. And it's so sad that such a bright young person is taken away by terrorism," his mother told NBC News.

    After the 9/11 attacks, the Houston native volunteered for the Peace Corps in Peru, later starting a career in investment banking. Spindler was the CEO of I-Dev International, an investment advisory firm operating in Third World markets, and was in Kenya on business.

    The al-Shabaab militant group, which claimed responsibility for Tuesday's deadly attack, said their attack was "a response to the witless remarks of the US president, Donald Trump, and his declaration of [Jerusalem] as the capital of Israel," AFP reported, citing jihadist terrorist tracking group SITE.

    Cars are seen on fire at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya January 15, 2019
    © REUTERS / Thomas Mukoya
    Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 21, Injures 30 at Hotel Complex in Nairobi (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    On Wednesday night, the Kenya Red Cross Society reported that 21 civilians had been killed in Tuesday night's violence, with five attackers also killed by security forces. In addition to Spindler, the civilian deaths included a UK national, Luke Potter. The whereabouts of 50 people staying at the Dusit Hotel, the site of the terrorist attack, remain unknown, according to the Red Cross. The terrorist siege included a suicide bombing and mass shootings, and lasted some 20 hours.

    Al-Shabaab is an Islamist fundamentalist group based mostly in East Africa and operating primarily in Somalia, as well as Yemen, Ethiopia and North Africa. In 2012, the group pledged its allegiance to al-Qaeda,* which claimed responsibility for the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The US has repeatedly attacked Al-Shabaab in drone strikes, and has issued bounties on its senior commanders. The group has carried out numerous terrorist attacks, including the 2003 Nairobi mall attack which led to the deaths of 71 people and wounded 175 others.

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    50 People Missing After Terrorist Attack at Nairobi Hotel - Kenya Red Cross
    Al-Shabaab Attack Kills 21, Injures 30 at Hotel Complex in Nairobi - Reports
    One US Citizen Killed at Hotel Shooting in Kenya - US State Dept.
    Tags:
    9/11, 9/11 attacks, US national, terror attack, terrorism, al-Shabaab, United States, Kenya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Symphony of Destruction: The Power of Bridge and Building Demolition
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse