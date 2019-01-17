EU to Add 11 Individuals, 5 Entities to Syria-Related Sanctions List - Source

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union will add 11 individuals and 5 legal entities to Syria-related sanctions list next week, a high-ranking EU source said Thursday.

The source also said that the first sanctions list related to a new regime of restrictive measures to address the use and proliferation of chemical weapons will comprise nine individuals and one legal entity.

"The names will be published in the Official Journal of the EU after the official decision on Monday," a high-ranking EU source said, commenting on which Syrian entities and individuals will be added to the bloc's sanctions list.

Under the new regime, the EU is now able to impose sanctions on persons and entities involved in the development and use of chemical weapons anywhere, regardless of their nationality and location.

Sanctions consist of a travel ban to the EU and an asset freeze for persons, and an asset freeze for entities. In addition, EU persons and entities are forbidden from making funds available to those listed, according to the Council of the EU.

In May 2011, the European Union introduced sanctions "against Syria and persons responsible for the violent repression against the civilian population." Later in 2017, the EU also imposed sanctions on Syrian officials who were allegedly involved in the country's chemical weapons program.

Syrian vehemently authorities denied the accusations, stating that international organisations didn't find any evidence of chemical weapons development.