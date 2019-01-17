Second Trump-Kim Summit May Take Place in Vietnam in March, April - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The next summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could be held in the Vietnamese coastal city of Da Nang in March or April and the official announcement of the meeting could be made as soon as Friday, The Washington Post newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the news outlet, Trump might finally announce his second meeting with the North Korean leader following his reported talks on Friday with Kim's senior aide Kim Yong Chol, who is expected to arrive in Washington.

READ MORE: North Korea's Kim Jong-un Reportedly Leaves Beijing by Personal Train (PHOTOS)

The outlet added that the North Korean envoy was also set to hand over another letter from Kim to the US president, with the newspaper suggesting that the two leaders had already exchanged several letters over the past few weeks.

Japanese Foreign Minister, US State Secretary Discuss North Korean Issue

Meanwhile, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo have held phone talks to discuss the recent developments around North Korea and both countries' policy toward Pyongyang, as the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The phone call took place at around 8:30 a.m. local time on Thursday (11:30 p.m. GMT Wednesday) and lasted some 10 minutes, according to the ministry.

"Secretary Pompeo gave a detailed explanation on the latest situation in the US-North Korea relations, and based on that, the two foreign ministers made detailed arrangements on future policies regarding the North Korean problem," the press release read.

The two top diplomats also highlighted the importance of full implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and agreed to work closely together, the ministry noted.

"The two foreign ministers agreed that they will continue to work closely together to respond to various challenges of the international community," the press release read.