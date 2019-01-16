Register
20:53 GMT +316 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Friday, April 12, 2013 photo, members of the Lebanese pro-Syrian Popular Committees stand guard at the Lebanon-Syria border, near the northeastern Lebanese town of al-Qasr, Lebanon. Masked men in camouflage toting Kalashnikov rifles fan out through a dusty olive orchard.

    Turkey Accused of Allegedly Selling Looted Syrian Olive Oil to Europe

    © AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20

    In 2018, the Turkish military entered Syria and advanced on the city of Afrin in operation "Olive Branch" against Kurdish forces located there. Ankara accused them of cooperating with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), deemed a terrorist organisation by Turkey.

    Swiss lawmaker Bernhard Guhl, representing the country’s Conservative Democratic Party, has informed authorities that Turkey could be exporting olive oil plundered in Syria in its military op there, but then being labelled as Turkish, The Telegraph reports. The oil is allegedly entering Europe, including Spain.

    “In Turkish-occupied Afrin, the olive groves are being pillaged by both Turkish forces and the militias they support. The olives they steal have been sold to Spain, and the sale will continue”, he said.

    ​According to the MP, who presented a corresponding motion in his country’s parliament, the revenue from the looted oil is flowing to Turkish-backed militias in Syria. He also asked how these allegations are being investigated.

    “It doesn’t matter if the final destination is Spain or Germany but, I believe it is very important that the country or countries concerned launch a criminal investigation to determine whether companies are trading in stolen olives or olive oil”, the lawmaker insisted.

    The allegations were brought to light by a journalistic investigation by the Spanish online newspaper El Público and the Kurdish Firat News Agency, which reported that they had obtained Turkish government documents on the matter.

    READ MORE: Turkey Promises to 'Bury' Kurds in New Syrian Ops Amid US Withdrawal – Reports

    El Público said that the Turkish authorities have sold seized olive oil from the Syrian-Kurdish territories mixed with a Turkish produce via intermediary companies. El Público valued last year’s haul at an estimated at $90 million.

    At the same time, The Telegraph cited some Turkish media outlets as reporting that Turkey’s Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli had made statements about the authorities’ plans to claim the olive oil in Afrin to cut off Kurdish forces from it.

    In 2018, Turkey launched operation "Olive Branch" in the province of Afrin without Damascus' consent, aiming to push Kurdish militia units out from northern Syria and create a buffer between them and the Turkish border. Turkey and Syrian militant groups have clashed with the Kurdish YPG, Free Syrian Army, and SDF forces, claiming some of their territories in Syria.

    Ankara accuses Syrian Kurdish militia of conducting terrorist activities along with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), considered terrorists by Turkey. It has been fighting the PKK since the 1980s, when the group first demanded autonomy for Kurdish-populated territories. Ankara and the PKK reached a ceasefire in 2013 to fight the threat of Daesh*, but it was terminated in 2015, when the PKK accused Ankara of bombing its positions in Iraq, along with those of Daesh*.

    *Daesh (also known as IS, ISIS) is a terrorist organisation, banned in Russia.

    Related:

    Erdogan Says Only Turkey Can Protect US Interests in Syria Amid Troop Pullout
    PHOTOS Allegedly Show Turkey Massing More Military Equipment on Syrian Border
    Turkey Continues to Concentrate Tanks, Artillery Near Syrian Border - Reports
    Tags:
    looting, trade, export, olive oil, Operation Olive Branch, Afrin, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photos of the KAMAZ Master team during the third stage of the Dakar 2019 Rally
    Roaring Engines and Fire: KAMAZ-Master Trucks Conquer Dakar 2019 Rally
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse