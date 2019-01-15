Iranian Foreign Ministry Protests Attack on Embassy in Hague to Dutch Ambassador

"On Monday, the Ambassador of the Netherlands was summoned by the head of the First European Department at the Iranian Foreign Ministry, he was strongly protested", the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry pointed out to the ambassador the lack of police measures used to prevent this incident and similar ones that were committed in the past.
The protest refers to the incident that took place on 9 January, when a separatist group called the Patriotic Arab Democratic Movement in Ahwaz attacked the Iranian Embassy in The Hague. According to a video posted on social networks, the attackers threw various items at the embassy while holding their group's flag in their hands.
