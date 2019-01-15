Russia Denies Reports of Alleged Mercenaries Quelling Sudan Rallies - Embassy

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Khartoum said Tuesday that reports on Russia's alleged mercenaries participating in suppressing protests in Sudan were fake.

"We declare with all responsibility that Russian experts from non-government structures do not participate in suppressing protests in Sudan, as some unscrupulous Western media claim", the embassy's spokesman, Vladimir Tomsky, told Sputnik.

READ MORE: Nineteen Dead, Almost 400 Injured During Sudan Protests — Minister

Russian experts working in Sudan train the Sudanese law enforcement servicemen under existing cooperation contracts, the official added.

© AFP 2018 / ASHRAF SHAZLY Death Toll in Unrest in Sudan Rises to 24 - Reports

"The media reports in the UK's Times and similar outlets on Russian mercenaries are outright fakes seeking to demonize our country and its foreign policies", Tomsky said.

Previously, The Times claimed, citing the Sudanese opposition, that Russian mercenaries from the private military company Wagner Group had been spotted patrolling the anti-government protests in Khartoum.