China Lambasts PM Trudeau's 'Irresponsible' Remarks on Canadian's Death Sentence

"We urge Canada to respect the rule of law, respect China's judicial sovereignty, correct their mistakes, and stop making such irresponsible remarks", foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying stated at a press briefing.
The statement came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Beijing "has chosen to begin to arbitrarily apply [the] death penalty", vowing to "engage [China] strongly" on the issue.
The sentence followed the case of Meng Wanzhou, a daughter of Huawei's founder, who had been arrested in Canada on 1 December on charges of using a subsidiary of the company Skycom in order to to evade sanctions on Iran between 2009 and 2014.
