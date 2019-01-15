China Lambasts PM Trudeau's 'Irresponsible' Remarks on Canadian's Death Sentence

Relations between Ottawa and Beijing have become even more strained since Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, a Canadian citizen, arrested in China in 2014, was sentenced to death over drug smuggling accusations.

"We urge Canada to respect the rule of law, respect China's judicial sovereignty, correct their mistakes, and stop making such irresponsible remarks", foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying stated at a press briefing.

The statement came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Beijing "has chosen to begin to arbitrarily apply [the] death penalty", vowing to "engage [China] strongly" on the issue.

Schellenberg, who is a Canadian national, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2016 but filed an appeal. While reviewing the appeal, Liaoning province's high court argued that he had been part of an international drug smuggling operation and opted for capital punishment. According to his lawyer, the Canadian will launch another appeal against the ruling.

The sentence followed the case of Meng Wanzhou, a daughter of Huawei's founder, who had been arrested in Canada on 1 December on charges of using a subsidiary of the company Skycom in order to to evade sanctions on Iran between 2009 and 2014.