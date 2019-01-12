Belgium Orders Repatriation of Syrian-Born Children of Daesh Fighter – Reports

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Two children of an Islamist from Belgium who died fighting in Syria will be brought to the Western European country, in what is the first such decision, the Brussels Times said Saturday.

The Belgian immigration minister's office told the Mediahuis group that the Belgium's diplomatic mission in Turkey had been ordered to issue the girls with travel papers and identification documents.

The two girls, aged 2 and 4, were born in Syria and have been in Turkey for a year since their mother came there in late 2017 following the death of her husband, according to the Brussels Times newspaper.

Their Belgian mother, 29, is serving a 10-year prison sentence in Turkey for her links to the Daesh* terror group. A total of 115 children of Belgian Daesh fighters are believed to be in Syria and Iraq.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. Russia, along with Turkey and Iran, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been providing humanitarian aid to residents of the crisis-torn country.

