Three Dead, at Least 23 Injured After Bus Crashes into Shelter in Ottawa

At least three people dead, fourteen are in critical condition and eleven more heavily injured after a bus crashed into a bus shelter at Westboro Station in Ottawa, local authorities reported.

"Our report indicates that twenty-three people were injured in the collision, some very seriously, and transported to the hospital. It is with deep sadness that I report that there were three confirmed casualties, two of which were on a bus and one that was on the platform," Watson told reporters.

According to Watson, around 03:50 p.m. [20:50 GMT] on Friday, the bus collided with a section of a shelter at the Westboro Station.

Myles Cassidy, the chief of the Ottawa paramedic service, said that a total of 25 patients had been transported to the hospital from the scene.

"Fourteen of them were in critical condition and 11 [people were] in serious condition," Cassidy added.

Meanwhile, local police chief Charles Bordeleau said the authorities had arrested the bus driver at the scene for subsequent questioning.

The press conference was aired by the local Global News outlet.