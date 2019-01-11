Register
11 January 2019
    Logo of Huawei is seen in front of the local offices of Huawei in Warsaw, Poland, 11 January, 2019

    China 'Deeply Concerned' Over Huawei Employee's Arrest in Poland – Foreign Min.

    © REUTERS / Kacper Pempel
    World
    The detention comes after Canadian authorities arrested Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in December 2018 at the request of US law enforcement officials. She is suspected of committing fraud in order to bypass US sanctions against Iran.

    Beijing is "deeply concerned" over the arrest of a Chinese citizen in Poland on allegations of espionage, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

    "We urge the relevant country to resolve the issue in line with the law and guarantee the legal rights of the person who has been involved [in the incident]", the Ministry added. 

    Earlier, Poland's state television reported that one of the directors of the Polish division of China's telecom giant Huawei, as well as a former high-ranking employee of the Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW), were arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

    After both suspects were reportedly detained by the ABW earlier this week, the Warsaw District Court ruled on Thursday that the two should remain behind bars for three months. They have been charged with espionage under the Polish Criminal Code.

    It was also reported that both detainees pleaded not guilty and refused to give explanations regarding the case.

    According to the Polish state television, the Deputy Chinese Ambassador in Warsaw visited the Polish Foreign Ministry, calling for consular services to have access to the Chinese detainee.

    Huawei, in turn, said in a statement that it is "aware of the situation" and that it has "no comment for the time being".

    "Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries where it operates, and we require every employee to abide by the laws and regulations in the countries where they are based," the statement pointed out.

    Security personnel stand near a pillar with the Huawei logo
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    Academics Explain Why Huawei Found Itself in 'Five Eyes' Cross Hairs
    The developments come after Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver, Canada in early December 2018 at the request of US law enforcement officials. She was reportedly charged with fraud for telling the UK-based banking company HSBC that the Chinese tech giant was in full compliance with US sanctions against Iran, while one of its subsidiaries was not complying with the restrictions.

    In mid-August, Washington enacted legislation banning US government agencies from using Huawei products amid concerns that the company's mobile phones "pose an unacceptable risk to the [Pentagon's] personnel, information and mission".

