Russia Vows Response as UK Defence Chief Issues 'Warning to Putin'

Earlier, UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson boasted that Britain's new F-35s served as a message to the country's "enemies," including Russia, not to "mess with" Britain.

Moscow is perplexed by the militarist rhetoric voiced by the UK's ministry of defence, and will respond adequately if Russia's security is threatened, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"The statements of the Minister of Defence of Great Britiain in in favour of the further militarisation of British politics bring forth, at the very least, bewildermment," Zakharova said, speaking at a press conference on Friday.

"Naturally, in the event of the implementation of any measures which pose a threat to the security of Russia or that of our allies, our country reserves the right to take adequate measures in response," the spokeswoman added.

Earlier, speaking at a ceremony to announce the readiness of the Royal Air Force's new F-35 Lightning II fighters, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said Britain's new fifth-gen planes sent a message to the UK's "enemies," including Russia. "It means don't mess with us, because we have the capability and we have the people, and we have the will to always defend ourselves," he said.

