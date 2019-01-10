Register
    Here comes Tehran

    Pompeo Promises US Sanctions on Iran to Keep Getting Tougher

    This comes after, last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Iran would face economic and diplomatic consequences if it goes ahead with plans to carry out three space launches in the coming months.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promised on Thursday that the US sanctions targeting Iran will keep on getting tougher.

    Commenting on Tehran's actions, the US official claimed that Middle Eastern states "will never enjoy security, achieve economic stability, or advance the dreams of its peoples if Iran's revolutionary regime persists on its current course."

    During a keynote address in Cairo, according to prepared remarks released by the State Department, Pompeo stated that US "economic sanctions against the regime are among the strongest in history, and will keep getting tougher until the Iranian regime changes its policies that threaten the United States and the international community."

    He also said the United States was ready to "open a new chapter" in relations with the Islamic Republic once it meets the 12 demands that the secretary outlined during an address in May.

    Those demands include allowing unlimited international inspections of Iran's nuclear program, halting Tehran's support for Hezbollah and other militant groups in the region, withdrawing all Iranian military forces from Syria, and releasing all US citizens being detained in the Islamic Republic, among other steps.

    Pompeo's remarks come after, earlier this week, Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said that representatives of the US administration had invited Tehran to resume talks on the Iran nuclear deal on numerous occasions, however, the Middle Eastern country said that it was not interested in engaging in negotiations with a country that is not logical in its approach toward talks.

    Moreover, last week, Mike Pompeo announced that Iran would face economic and diplomatic consequences if it continues to pursue plans to conduct three space launches in the coming months.

    Earlier, the US official noted that Iran has publicly announced plans to soon fire off three Space Launch Vehicles, or rockets that are used to carry payloads. He added that such launches incorporate the same technology used in ballistic missiles.

    Relations between the two states deteriorated after the United States' withdrawal from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal. After the move, Washington opted to re-impose a series of sanctions against Tehran that had been lifted under the agreement. The first package of the US trade restrictions came into force in August. Later, in early November, Washington expanded its sanctions, targeting core sectors of Iran's economy.

     

