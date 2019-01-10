EU Refuses to Send Delegation to Attend Maduro's Inauguration - Press Service

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Union and its member states will not send representatives to the upcoming inauguration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Thursday.

"We have been very clear that the presidential elections were not free nor fair and we regret that in spite of all the calls by the international community, including the European Union, no fresh elections in conformity with international standards took place. In this context, the European Union and the member states will not participate in the presidential inauguration session today," the spokeswoman told a briefing.

Earlier in the day, reports stated that the inauguration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will be held in the country's capital of Caracas on Thursday.

Maduro, 56, has been serving as the president of Venezuela since 2013. In May 2018, he was re-elected for the second six-year term, having secured almost 70 percent of votes.