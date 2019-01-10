US Asks Russia's Roscosmos to Build Lunar Modification of Soyuz MS - Corp Head

"Today, the United States is asking us to continue Soyuz flights with US astronauts… and even asking us to develop a version of Soyuz that could fly to the Moon and back in order to create a backup space transport system," the official told the Rossiya-24 broadcaster.
READ MORE: NASA Fell Victim to Trump-Congress Feud — Russia's Roscosmos Head
In late August, the ISS crew experienced an air leakage which appeared to have been caused by a microfracture in the orbital module of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft docked to the station.
All comments
Show new comments (0)