US Asks Russia's Roscosmos to Build Lunar Modification of Soyuz MS - Corp Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of Russia's Roscosmos space corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Thursday that the United States had requested the Russian side to create a version of the Soyuz MS spacecraft that could take space missions to the Moon.

"Today, the United States is asking us to continue Soyuz flights with US astronauts… and even asking us to develop a version of Soyuz that could fly to the Moon and back in order to create a backup space transport system," the official told the Rossiya-24 broadcaster.

READ MORE: NASA Fell Victim to Trump-Congress Feud — Russia's Roscosmos Head

Addressing the issue of the probe into a hole in Soyuz spacecraft, earlier reports stated citing Rogozin as saying that the results of the investigation will be communicated to the Russian leadership in the coming weeks.

In late August, the ISS crew experienced an air leakage which appeared to have been caused by a microfracture in the orbital module of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft docked to the station.