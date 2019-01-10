Register
10:12 GMT +310 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    French peacekeeping soldiers patrol the city of Bangui, Central African Republic (File)

    Russian Military Base May Appear in CAR - Defense Minister

    © AP Photo /
    World
    Get short URL
    0 20

    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - A Russian military base may appear in the Central African Republic, the framework agreement envisions such a possibility, but the issue has not been discussed so far, CAR Defense Minister Marie-Noelle Koyara said in an interview with Sputnik.

    "We have not yet spoken about the specific development of the base, but such a possibility is not ruled out in the framework agreement that has already been concluded between our countries. If the presidents, as supreme commanders-in-chief, as leaders of the nation, make the decision to deploy the base, it means our countries will agree on that, and we, as ministers, will be implementing it," Koyara said.

    READ MORE: CAR President Says Sparing No Effort in Probing Murder of 3 Russian Journalists

    Orkhan Dzhemal, Kirill Radchenko and Alexander Rastorguyev.
    © Sputnik / Yevgenia Novozhenina
    Russian Investigators Complete Work on Journalists' Murder in CAR – Embassy
    She said an army training center had been established in the CAR's Berengo jointly with Russia. She said it could not be considered a Russian military base, but added that people had already begun to perceive it that way.

    The authorities and armed groups of the Central African Republic are ready for a meeting on settlement under the auspices of the African Union, they expect to be notified of the date and venue, Marie-Noelle Koyara added.

    "Armed groups are ready for a meeting, we are ready for a meeting, all interested parties are ready for a meeting, and now we are waiting for the response from the African Union as a coordinator, when and where it should take place," Koyara said.

    The meeting on settlement of the conflict in the Central African Republic under the auspices of the African Union should result in the development of a road map, Marie-Noelle Koyara said.

    “The elected president chose the path of dialogue to return to peace, after which the African Union decided to aggregate all the proposals to develop a road map to implement this path. And now the role of the African Union is to send expert representatives to a joint meeting with representatives of the CAR government," Koyara added.

    After the disarmament of Anti-balaka and Seleka in the Central African Republic, the armed groups may join official security structures, Koyara stressed.

    "The main goal of this dialogue is to bring these groups to disarmament. After that, they have, in fact, two paths… Those who want may join security agencies. These are the police, the army, the gendarmerie and those involved in forestry," Koyara said.

    Some of the 400 White South Africans, holding placards reading No Farmer, No Food, No Future, march to protest the violent murder of farmers, which they term 'genocide', and 'oppressive' state policies in favour of Blacks in Pretoria on October 10, 2013
    © AFP 2018 / ALEXANDER JOE
    ‘S African Gov’t Creating a Scenario of Conflict & Racial Hatred’ – Cape Party
    Others, she said, may return to peaceful life as part of public projects and social programs.

    “One of the recommendations that we heard at the international forum in Bangui was that due to the fact that there was such a huge number of crimes, we cannot afford a full total amnesty. Those who committed crimes must answer for them. Therefore, our Justice Ministry has much work to divide [people] into those who may be pardoned and those not worthy of it, who may not be pardoned," Koyara said.

    The Central African Republic has been destabilized by a violent conflict between Christian anti-Balaka militia, Seleka faction and the government since 2012. Since 2014, the country has been divided between the three groups. In late August, Seleka and anti-Balaka militia signed a Declaration of Understanding after a Russia-brokered peace meeting in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.

    Related:

    Russia Refutes Reports on 'Army of Mercenaries' in CAR as Speculations - Moscow
    UN Air Service Facing Closure in CAR Due to Funding Shortages
    Tags:
    military base, Russia, Central African Republic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse