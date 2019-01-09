Latest US-China Trade Talks Focus on China’s Pledge to Buy More US Goods – USTR

"The talks … focused on China’s pledge to purchase a substantial amount of agricultural, energy, manufactured goods, and other products and services from the United States," the USTR said in its statement.
The USTR gave few other details of the talks, which started on Monday and were initially scheduled to last two days. Media reports, citing US officials, have said that the talks were still underway on Wednesday. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that the talks "are going very well."
In its statement on Wednesday, USTAR noted that the US delegation led by Deputy US Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish discussed with their Chinese counterparts ways to achieve fairness, reciprocity, and balance in trade relations between the two countries.
US officials also conveyed Trump’s commitment to address his country’s trade deficit with China and to resolve structural issues to improve trade between both countries, according to the USTR.
Washington and Beijing have been locked in a trade war since Trump announced in June a 25 percent tax on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports, in a bid to fix the US-Chinese trade deficit. Since then, the two countries have exchanged several rounds of trade tariffs, levying duties of hundreds of billions of dollars.
