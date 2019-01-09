NASA Fell Victim to Trump-Congress Feud - Russia's Roscosmos Head

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NASA became the victim of the confrontation between US President Donald Trump and US Congress, Dmitry Rogozin, the director general of Russian space agency Roscosmos, said Wednesday on NASA's decision to revoke his invitation to visit the United States.

"In this situation, this is part of the feud between the Congress and Trump. In this situation, NASA was the victim of this feud," Rogozin said, as aired by Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Rogozin said that NASA's decision to revoke his invitation to visit the United States has left Russia with some "aftertaste."

"We are also interested in working with the Americans, but we want to see them as a predictable partner. Going into space is like going on a reconnaissance mission. You won't go with just anyone, but here we are seeing some strange turbulence, this is leaving some sort of an aftertaste," Rogozin said, as aired by Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The comment refers to Sunday's statement by NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said he had cancelled Rogozin's invitation because he wanted to accommodate the interests of US senators, who suggested that it was not a good idea.